Eqis Capital Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 13,558 Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 13,558 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,602,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, JCIC Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 335.2% during the 4th quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 235 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. 79.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently commented on MDT. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of Medtronic from $133.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $134.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $133.33.

NYSE MDT opened at $126.83 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.65. The company has a market cap of $170.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.68, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $125.94. Medtronic plc has a 52 week low of $89.22 and a 52 week high of $132.30.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $8.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.13 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 11.82%. Medtronic’s revenue was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. This is an increase from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58.

In other news, CFO Karen L. Parkhill sold 605 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.47, for a total value of $75,304.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Geoffrey Martha sold 11,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.29, for a total transaction of $1,440,835.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 49,349 shares of company stock worth $6,236,241. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

