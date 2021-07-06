KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) Shares Sold by Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) by 5.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 325,832 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 19,172 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $15,917,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of KKR. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 471.4% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 254,626 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $10,310,000 after buying an additional 210,066 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 398.9% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,100,850 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $44,573,000 after purchasing an additional 880,200 shares in the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the fourth quarter worth about $214,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 486,342 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $19,692,000 after purchasing an additional 8,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 49.8% during the fourth quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 100,061 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,968,000 after purchasing an additional 33,281 shares in the last quarter. 77.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get KKR & Co. Inc. alerts:

Shares of KKR opened at $59.79 on Tuesday. KKR & Co. Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.67 and a fifty-two week high of $61.05. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market cap of $34.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.40.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The asset manager reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.13. KKR & Co. Inc. had a net margin of 58.79% and a return on equity of 4.35%. The company had revenue of $493.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $609.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a $0.145 dividend. This is a boost from KKR & Co. Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.58%.

In related news, General Counsel David Sorkin sold 12,546 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.50, for a total transaction of $733,941.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. purchased 11,433 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $26.24 per share, with a total value of $300,001.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

KKR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $69.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. KKR & Co. Inc. has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.45.

KKR & Co. Inc. Company Profile

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

Recommended Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR).

Receive News & Ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.