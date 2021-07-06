Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) PT Raised to $250.00 at Barclays

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) had its price objective hoisted by equities researchers at Barclays from $227.00 to $250.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 6.86% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $225.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $225.00 to $262.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $245.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $252.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $229.60.

LLY stock opened at $233.96 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $207.92. The company has a market capitalization of $224.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. Eli Lilly and has a 1-year low of $129.21 and a 1-year high of $239.37.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.12 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $6.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.10 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 132.28% and a net margin of 23.91%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.75 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Eli Lilly and will post 7.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Monday, May 3rd that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Eli Lilly and news, Director Jackson P. Tai acquired 1,366 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $182.84 per share, with a total value of $249,759.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 60,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,089,063.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 99,931 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.48, for a total value of $20,034,166.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 110,204,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,093,771,897.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 363,158 shares of company stock worth $81,195,348 in the last 90 days. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LLY. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the second quarter valued at $46,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 1.9% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 13,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,472,000 after buying an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 2.5% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 31,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,857,000 after buying an additional 769 shares in the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the first quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the first quarter worth about $3,859,000. 81.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Baqsimi for severe hypoglycemia; Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, Humulin U-500, and Lyumjev for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

