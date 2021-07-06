Capital International Investors Buys 1,205,951 Shares of PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS)

Capital International Investors lifted its stake in PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS) by 25.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,981,098 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,205,951 shares during the period. Capital International Investors’ holdings in PagSeguro Digital were worth $276,925,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in PagSeguro Digital by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 13,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in PagSeguro Digital by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 12,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in PagSeguro Digital by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 10,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA lifted its position in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 14.0% during the first quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 3,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.11% of the company’s stock.

Get PagSeguro Digital alerts:

NYSE PAGS opened at $57.85 on Tuesday. PagSeguro Digital Ltd. has a 52 week low of $33.78 and a 52 week high of $62.83. The business’s fifty day moving average is $49.24. The stock has a market cap of $19.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.07 and a beta of 1.56.

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.02). PagSeguro Digital had a return on equity of 7.30% and a net margin of 16.55%. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that PagSeguro Digital Ltd. will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Bradesco Corretora assumed coverage on shares of PagSeguro Digital in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PagSeguro Digital from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.09.

About PagSeguro Digital

PagSeguro Digital Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides financial technology solutions and services for consumers, individual entrepreneurs, micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized companies in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, a digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; PagBank digital account, which offers banking services through the PagBank mobile app; and Free PagSeguro digital account, which centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem.

Read More: Book Value Per Share in Stock Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAGS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS).

Receive News & Ratings for PagSeguro Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PagSeguro Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.