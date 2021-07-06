Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) Stake Raised by Capital International Investors

Capital International Investors grew its position in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) by 7.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,577,037 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 310,915 shares during the quarter. Capital International Investors’ holdings in Molson Coors Beverage were worth $234,115,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TAP. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 90.5% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. increased its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 4,515.4% in the 1st quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in Molson Coors Beverage in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 94.8% in the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 978 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Molson Coors Beverage in the 4th quarter worth about $59,000. 80.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:TAP opened at $53.81 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.04. Molson Coors Beverage has a twelve month low of $32.11 and a twelve month high of $61.48. The company has a market cap of $11.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.66.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.13. Molson Coors Beverage had a positive return on equity of 5.91% and a negative net margin of 6.54%. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Molson Coors Beverage will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Molson Coors Beverage from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $43.00 price objective (down previously from $45.00) on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a report on Friday, June 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Molson Coors Beverage in a report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $74.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Molson Coors Beverage from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Molson Coors Beverage currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.08.

About Molson Coors Beverage

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company was formerly known as Molson Coors Brewing Company and changed its name to Molson Coors Beverage Company in January 2020. Molson Coors Beverage Company was founded in 1774 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

