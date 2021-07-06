Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) Shares Acquired by Pinebridge Investments L.P.

Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its position in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) by 16.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 161,553 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,022 shares during the quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $9,814,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Cumberland Partners Ltd acquired a new stake in Cardinal Health during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. AGF Investments LLC raised its stake in Cardinal Health by 217.3% during the 1st quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 606 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Cardinal Health by 328.0% during the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 642 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in Cardinal Health during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.39% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $64.00 price objective (down from $66.00) on shares of Cardinal Health in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cardinal Health currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.50.

Shares of NYSE:CAH opened at $57.88 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $57.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.65 and a fifty-two week high of $62.96.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $39.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.14 billion. Cardinal Health had a return on equity of 98.20% and a net margin of 0.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.62 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.4908 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. This is an increase from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is currently 35.96%.

About Cardinal Health

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. The company operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Medical.

