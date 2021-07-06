Kennedy Capital Management Inc. Trims Position in First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF)

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF) by 5.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 157,076 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 9,307 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.14% of First American Financial worth $8,898,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in First American Financial by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 159,270 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,023,000 after purchasing an additional 29,094 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in First American Financial by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 356,645 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $18,414,000 after purchasing an additional 7,739 shares during the last quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC acquired a new position in shares of First American Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,236,000. Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its position in shares of First American Financial by 188.3% during the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 26,344 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,492,000 after acquiring an additional 17,207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of First American Financial by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 18,854 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after acquiring an additional 3,453 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.00% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on FAF shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First American Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of First American Financial from $66.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of First American Financial in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of First American Financial from $66.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.38.

NYSE FAF opened at $62.24 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 1.19. First American Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $44.05 and a 1-year high of $66.92. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $64.50.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The insurance provider reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. First American Financial had a return on equity of 14.30% and a net margin of 11.26%. The company’s revenue was up 43.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.06 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that First American Financial Co. will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th were paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 7th. First American Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.76%.

First American Financial Profile

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Specialty Insurance segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services.

