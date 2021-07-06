Pinebridge Investments L.P. Takes Position in Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 624,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,065,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Lufax in the 1st quarter valued at $526,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lufax in the 1st quarter valued at $9,712,000. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its stake in shares of Lufax by 138.5% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 27,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 16,070 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lufax in the 1st quarter valued at $6,227,000. Finally, DSM Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Lufax in the first quarter valued at about $5,152,000. Institutional investors own 6.82% of the company’s stock.

LU opened at $10.88 on Tuesday. Lufax Holding Ltd has a 1-year low of $9.85 and a 1-year high of $20.17. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $26.81 billion and a PE ratio of 11.45.

Lufax (NYSE:LU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. Analysts predict that Lufax Holding Ltd will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Lufax in a report on Monday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.04 price target for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Lufax in a report on Friday, March 26th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $10.50 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Lufax from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $16.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, May 14th. Rowe began coverage on Lufax in a report on Monday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.04 price objective for the company. Finally, Macquarie initiated coverage on Lufax in a report on Thursday, May 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.33.

Lufax Holding Ltd operates a technology-empowered personal financial services platform in China. It offers loan products, including unsecured loans and secured loans, as well as consumer finance loans. The company also provides wealth management platforms, such as Lufax (Lu.com), Lu International (Singapore), and Lu International (Hong Kong) to the middle class and affluent investors to invest in products and portfolios; retail credit facilitation services platform that offers small business owners with lending solutions; and technology empowerment solutions for financial institutions.

