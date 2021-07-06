Kennedy Capital Management Inc. Grows Stock Position in Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE:LBRT)

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) by 11.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 816,106 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 80,613 shares during the quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Liberty Oilfield Services were worth $9,214,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LBRT. SCP Investment LP purchased a new position in Liberty Oilfield Services in the first quarter worth $113,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in Liberty Oilfield Services in the first quarter worth $114,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services in the fourth quarter valued at $119,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 95.7% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 9,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 4,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services in the first quarter valued at $151,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America upgraded Liberty Oilfield Services from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.75 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, June 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Liberty Oilfield Services in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Liberty Oilfield Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Liberty Oilfield Services from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.65.

NYSE LBRT opened at $14.88 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.42 and a beta of 3.13. Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.91 and a 1-year high of $17.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.48.

Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $552.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $490.64 million. Liberty Oilfield Services had a negative return on equity of 13.54% and a negative net margin of 14.49%. On average, equities analysts expect that Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP R Sean Elliott sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total transaction of $78,000.00. Also, CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.17, for a total value of $131,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,794,752 shares in the company, valued at $49,976,883.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,495,096 shares of company stock worth $189,779,144 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc provides hydraulic fracturing and wireline services, and related goods to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. The company also offers hydraulic fracturing pressure pumping services, including pressure pumping and pumpdown perforating services; and operates two sand mines in the Permian Basin.

