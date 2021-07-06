APG Asset Management N.V. Sells 528,535 Shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP)

APG Asset Management N.V. reduced its stake in International Paper (NYSE:IP) by 73.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 193,918 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 528,535 shares during the quarter. APG Asset Management N.V.’s holdings in International Paper were worth $8,921,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IP. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in International Paper during the first quarter valued at about $51,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new stake in International Paper during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in International Paper during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in International Paper during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in International Paper during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. 79.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on IP. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on International Paper from $66.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on International Paper from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Argus upgraded International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on International Paper from $78.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.83.

International Paper stock opened at $61.32 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $61.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. International Paper has a fifty-two week low of $32.94 and a fifty-two week high of $65.27. The company has a market capitalization of $24.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.51 and a beta of 1.06.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.17. International Paper had a net margin of 4.72% and a return on equity of 15.84%. The business had revenue of $5.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that International Paper will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 27th were issued a $0.5125 dividend. This represents a $2.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 26th. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.21%.

In other International Paper news, SVP John V. Sims sold 8,909 shares of International Paper stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.87, for a total value of $560,108.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

International Paper Company operates as a paper and packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and rest of the Americas. It operates through three segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

