APG Asset Management N.V. Cuts Stock Position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

APG Asset Management N.V. lessened its stake in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 66.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,308 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 64,810 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V.’s holdings in Illumina were worth $10,557,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ILMN. Pitcairn Co. raised its position in shares of Illumina by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 3,199 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $1,229,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Illumina by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 48,289 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $18,546,000 after purchasing an additional 6,321 shares during the last quarter. Allstate Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 30.7% during the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 4,065 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,504,000 after buying an additional 955 shares during the period. Teza Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 1,307.6% during the 1st quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC now owns 8,868 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $3,406,000 after buying an additional 8,238 shares during the period. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 19,122 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $7,344,000 after buying an additional 576 shares during the period. 89.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ILMN shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Illumina from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Atlantic Securities cut Illumina from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $390.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $504.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Illumina from $460.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Illumina has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $381.32.

NASDAQ:ILMN opened at $474.73 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.45, a quick ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $421.30. The company has a market capitalization of $69.31 billion, a PE ratio of 99.94 and a beta of 0.95. Illumina, Inc. has a 52 week low of $260.42 and a 52 week high of $555.77.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The life sciences company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. Illumina had a return on equity of 14.81% and a net margin of 18.14%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.64 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Illumina, Inc. will post 6.04 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Phillip G. Febbo sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $447.59, for a total transaction of $447,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,151 shares in the company, valued at $2,305,536.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jay T. Flatley sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $401.83, for a total value of $1,607,320.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 156,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,060,387.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,728 shares of company stock valued at $5,838,870. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Illumina Company Profile

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

