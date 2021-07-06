Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Acquires 5,734 Shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 8.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 72,823 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,734 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $13,430,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Fortinet by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,725 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,429,000 after purchasing an additional 2,678 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 47.3% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 862,633 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $128,127,000 after buying an additional 277,019 shares in the last quarter. People s United Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Fortinet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $211,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in Fortinet by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 4,481 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $666,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 55,853 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,296,000 after purchasing an additional 5,395 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.68% of the company’s stock.

FTNT opened at $248.04 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $220.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.89, a P/E/G ratio of 6.35 and a beta of 1.10. Fortinet, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $106.75 and a fifty-two week high of $248.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $710.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $678.91 million. Fortinet had a net margin of 17.96% and a return on equity of 54.85%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.74 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 1,550 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.02, for a total transaction of $319,331.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $420,692.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP John Whittle sold 2,411 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.38, for a total value of $487,938.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $245,891.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 52,820 shares of company stock valued at $11,262,182. 18.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Fortinet from $202.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Fortinet from $170.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Fortinet from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Fortinet from $175.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Fortinet from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $185.43.

Fortinet Company Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

