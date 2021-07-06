Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Purchases 1,779 Shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,239 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,779 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned 0.06% of Generac worth $12,849,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Generac by 41.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,132,999 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $370,082,000 after acquiring an additional 334,177 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Generac by 0.6% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,084,950 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $355,267,000 after purchasing an additional 6,859 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Generac by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 661,722 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $216,681,000 after purchasing an additional 48,284 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Generac by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 627,803 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $205,573,000 after buying an additional 52,961 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Generac during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $136,036,000. 89.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Generac alerts:

In related news, EVP Erik Wilde sold 5,443 shares of Generac stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $2,177,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,419,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Patrick John Forsythe sold 3,537 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $1,414,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,089 shares in the company, valued at $6,435,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 27,870 shares of company stock valued at $10,249,340. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GNRC opened at $415.20 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $343.29. The company has a market capitalization of $26.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.15, a PEG ratio of 6.30 and a beta of 0.91. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $123.45 and a 52-week high of $419.00.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $807.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $733.16 million. Generac had a return on equity of 38.90% and a net margin of 16.16%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 10.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Generac from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of Generac in a research report on Friday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $475.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Generac from $366.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Roth Capital lifted their target price on Generac from $380.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Generac from $383.00 to $406.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $348.67.

About Generac

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel; and batteries and inverters.

Featured Article: How do buyers and sellers choose a strike price?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC).

Receive News & Ratings for Generac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.