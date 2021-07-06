Short Interest in Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA) Declines By 17.9%

Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA) was the target of a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 542,300 shares, a decline of 17.9% from the May 31st total of 660,600 shares. Approximately 1.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 159,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.4 days.

Kelly Services stock opened at $23.31 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $917.71 million, a PE ratio of 8.67 and a beta of 1.29. Kelly Services has a twelve month low of $13.55 and a twelve month high of $26.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.09.

Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The business services provider reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. Kelly Services had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 4.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Kelly Services will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on KELYA shares. TheStreet raised shares of Kelly Services from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Barrington Research boosted their target price on shares of Kelly Services from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kelly Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th.

In other news, Director George S. Corona sold 20,000 shares of Kelly Services stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.23, for a total transaction of $504,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 83,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,109,581.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 21,197 shares of company stock worth $534,826. 2.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its position in Kelly Services by 1.0% during the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 41,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $931,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Kelly Services by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 20,619 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $424,000 after acquiring an additional 753 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Kelly Services by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 240,501 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,947,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Kelly Services by 1.9% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 51,877 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,155,000 after acquiring an additional 967 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP raised its position in Kelly Services by 9.8% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 11,720 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 1,046 shares in the last quarter. 68.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kelly Services Company Profile

Kelly Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides workforce solutions to various industries. The company operates through five segments: Professional & Industrial; Science, Engineering & Technology; Education; Outsourcing & Consulting; and International. The Professional & Industrial segment delivers staffing in the areas of office, professional, light industrial, and contact center specialties.

