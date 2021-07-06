Capital Bank & Trust Co Sells 803 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Capital Bank & Trust Co reduced its stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 47,374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 803 shares during the period. Capital Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,833,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth $53,635,000. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in Bank of America by 33.9% in the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 346,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,393,000 after purchasing an additional 87,569 shares during the last quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in Bank of America by 276.6% in the first quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 26,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 19,196 shares during the last quarter. Quilter Plc lifted its stake in Bank of America by 3.7% in the first quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 761,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,445,000 after purchasing an additional 27,473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peoples Bank OH lifted its stake in Bank of America by 20.7% in the first quarter. Peoples Bank OH now owns 29,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,148,000 after purchasing an additional 5,081 shares during the last quarter. 70.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on BAC. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Bank of America from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Bank of America from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, June 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $40.50 to $43.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Truist initiated coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Bank of America presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.03.

Shares of BAC opened at $41.15 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $352.63 billion, a PE ratio of 17.66, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Bank of America Co. has a fifty-two week low of $22.39 and a fifty-two week high of $43.49. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.60.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $22.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.67 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 24.09% and a return on equity of 8.90%. The business’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.50%.

Bank of America announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, April 15th that allows the company to repurchase $25.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 7.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

Recommended Story: Cost of Capital Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.