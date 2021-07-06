Capital Bank & Trust Co Trims Stock Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Capital Bank & Trust Co trimmed its holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 5.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,085 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 165 shares during the period. Capital Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $715,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CAT. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in Caterpillar in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in shares of Caterpillar by 51.0% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 145 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $205.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $240.00 to $303.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $264.00 price objective on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $205.00 to $245.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $223.86.

Shares of NYSE:CAT opened at $217.76 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $119.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $230.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12 month low of $125.11 and a 12 month high of $246.69.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.94. Caterpillar had a net margin of 7.99% and a return on equity of 26.63%. The company had revenue of $11.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.60 earnings per share. Caterpillar’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 9.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 20th will be given a dividend of $1.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 19th. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. This is a boost from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is currently 62.80%.

In other Caterpillar news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 7,699 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.12, for a total value of $1,887,178.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David Maclennan acquired 420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $237.86 per share, for a total transaction of $99,901.20. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,695.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

