Capital Bank & Trust Co Has $1.53 Million Stock Position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SIVR)

Capital Bank & Trust Co lowered its holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SIVR) by 36.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,675 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,760 shares during the quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co owned 0.16% of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF worth $1,527,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tradition Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF by 553.0% in the 1st quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,731 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF by 37.0% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 23,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,000 after acquiring an additional 6,246 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $243,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $324,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 1,845 shares during the period.

Shares of SIVR stock opened at $25.54 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $26.14. Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF has a 12 month low of $17.55 and a 12 month high of $29.06.

ETFS Silver Trust (the Trust) is formed to own silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of silver bullion, less the expenses of the Trust’s operations. ETFS Physical Silver Shares (the Shares) are issued by ETFS Silver Trust.

