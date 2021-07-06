Capital Bank & Trust Co Sells 3,000 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Capital Bank & Trust Co decreased its stake in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 27.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,841 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $1,048,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Applied Materials by 2.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,636,987 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,950,397,000 after purchasing an additional 305,619 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Applied Materials in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,096,543,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Applied Materials by 2.0% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,937,940 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,194,108,000 after acquiring an additional 177,985 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Applied Materials by 25.9% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,559,093 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,009,895,000 after acquiring an additional 1,555,159 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Applied Materials by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,304,134 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $457,746,000 after acquiring an additional 906,803 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.40% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Prabu G. Raja sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.95, for a total value of $7,047,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Daniel Durn sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.89, for a total transaction of $639,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 473,855 shares of company stock valued at $66,265,555 in the last quarter. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Applied Materials stock opened at $138.16 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $133.87. The company has a market cap of $126.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.92, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.15 and a 12-month high of $146.00.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.12. Applied Materials had a net margin of 22.35% and a return on equity of 45.08%. The company had revenue of $5.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 6.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 25th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is 23.02%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $130.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $155.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $153.58.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

