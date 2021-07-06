Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRPB) Short Interest Up 21.4% in June

Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRPB) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a growth of 21.4% from the May 31st total of 1,400 shares. Currently, 1.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 16,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

LTRPB stock opened at $31.33 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a current ratio of 2.90. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.83. Liberty TripAdvisor has a 52 week low of $25.20 and a 52 week high of $110.00.

Liberty TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:LTRPB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($6.13) EPS for the quarter. Liberty TripAdvisor had a negative net margin of 97.11% and a positive return on equity of 5.22%. The business had revenue of $123.00 million during the quarter.

Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online travel company that connects travelers with travel partners. The company operates through two segments, Hotels, Media & Platform, and Experiences & Dining. Its travel platform provides content, price comparison tools, and online reservation and related services for destinations, accommodations, travel activities and experiences, and restaurants.

