Seanergy Maritime (NASDAQ:SHIP) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Noble Financial

Seanergy Maritime (NASDAQ:SHIP)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Noble Financial in a report released on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $1.50 price objective on the shipping company’s stock. Noble Financial’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 40.19% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Seanergy Maritime from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th.

SHIP opened at $1.07 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $163.86 million, a P/E ratio of -1.65 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.09. Seanergy Maritime has a fifty-two week low of $0.39 and a fifty-two week high of $2.45.

Seanergy Maritime (NASDAQ:SHIP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The shipping company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.02. Seanergy Maritime had a negative net margin of 16.10% and a negative return on equity of 9.93%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Seanergy Maritime will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Seanergy Maritime in the first quarter valued at approximately $484,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Seanergy Maritime in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Warberg Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Seanergy Maritime in the first quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Seanergy Maritime in the first quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, Traynor Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Seanergy Maritime in the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

About Seanergy Maritime

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp., an international shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of dry bulk commodities primarily iron ore and coal worldwide. As of February 19, 2021, it operated a fleet of 11 Capesize vessels with a cargo-carrying capacity of approximately 1,926,117 deadweight ton and an average age of approximately 12 years.

