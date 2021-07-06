Analysts Expect Aeva Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AEVA) Will Post Earnings of -$0.09 Per Share

Analysts predict that Aeva Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AEVA) will post earnings per share of ($0.09) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Aeva Technologies’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.07) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.11). The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Aeva Technologies will report full-year earnings of ($0.36) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.42) to ($0.32). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.41) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.43) to ($0.37). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Aeva Technologies.

Get Aeva Technologies alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on AEVA. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aeva Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Aeva Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Aeva Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Roth Capital started coverage on Aeva Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Aeva Technologies from $22.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.20.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Aeva Technologies during the first quarter worth $31,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Aeva Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Aeva Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Aeva Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $149,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Aeva Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $191,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.94% of the company’s stock.

AEVA opened at $10.51 on Friday. Aeva Technologies has a 52-week low of $7.05 and a 52-week high of $21.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.92.

About Aeva Technologies

Aeva Technologies, Inc, through its frequency modulated continuous wave (FMCW) sensing technology, designs a 4D LiDAR-on-chip that enables the adoption of LiDAR across various applications. The company is based in Mountain View, California.

Featured Article: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Aeva Technologies (AEVA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Aeva Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aeva Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.