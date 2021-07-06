Callisto Network (CLO) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $101,917.00

Callisto Network (CURRENCY:CLO) traded down 5.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on July 6th. Over the last seven days, Callisto Network has traded down 20.5% against the dollar. Callisto Network has a total market capitalization of $18.37 million and approximately $101,917.00 worth of Callisto Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Callisto Network coin can now be bought for about $0.0071 or 0.00000021 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,315.79 or 0.06779481 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.34 or 0.00162018 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000648 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0932 or 0.00000273 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded down 23.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Callisto Network

CLO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It launched on April 14th, 2018. Callisto Network’s total supply is 2,614,098,213 coins and its circulating supply is 2,575,109,612 coins. Callisto Network’s official message board is forum.callisto.network . Callisto Network’s official Twitter account is @CallistoSupport and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Callisto Network is /r/CallistoCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Callisto Network’s official website is callisto.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Callisto ia a new blockchain network based on the Ethereum protocol with its own cryptocurrency (CLO). Unlike ETH, CLO is posing itself as a value storage. The whole emission is completely controlled by miners and their influence grows with the growth of the network. Callisto introduces a Cold staking protocol that rewards coin holders for being network participants. Cold staking is a smart-contract based process that allows CLO holders to earn interest in a total CLO emission when they hold CLO coins at their balances for long enough period of staking time (1 month by default). “

Buying and Selling Callisto Network

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Callisto Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Callisto Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Callisto Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

