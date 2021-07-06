NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) Receives $71.74 Average Target Price from Brokerages

NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-four brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have assigned a hold recommendation and thirteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $71.74.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NetApp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of NetApp from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. OTR Global upgraded shares of NetApp from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of NetApp from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of NetApp from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd.

In other NetApp news, President Cesar Cernuda sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.84, for a total value of $1,159,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 37,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,123,068. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Invst LLC purchased a new stake in NetApp during the first quarter valued at about $609,000. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in NetApp during the first quarter valued at about $2,661,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in NetApp by 38.0% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,510 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 1,518 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in NetApp during the first quarter valued at about $1,393,000. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG lifted its stake in NetApp by 88.4% during the first quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 17,686 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,285,000 after buying an additional 8,300 shares in the last quarter. 90.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NTAP stock opened at $82.99 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84. NetApp has a 1-year low of $40.08 and a 1-year high of $84.19. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.33. The company has a market capitalization of $18.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.28.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The data storage provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.05. NetApp had a net margin of 12.71% and a return on equity of 164.35%. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that NetApp will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. This is an increase from NetApp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.18%.

About NetApp

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp Global File Cache, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Cloud Manager, NetApp Fabric Orchestrator, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

