Raydium (RAY) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $4.52 Million

Raydium (CURRENCY:RAY) traded up 2.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on July 6th. Over the last week, Raydium has traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar. One Raydium coin can currently be purchased for about $3.55 or 0.00010391 BTC on major exchanges. Raydium has a total market cap of $193.90 million and approximately $4.52 million worth of Raydium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002929 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001946 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.53 or 0.00045468 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.05 or 0.00134823 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.81 or 0.00166314 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00003000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34,226.05 or 1.00196802 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $319.30 or 0.00934755 BTC.

About Raydium

Raydium’s total supply is 555,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 54,630,045 coins. Raydium’s official Twitter account is @raydiumprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Raydium is an automated market maker (AMM) built on the Solana blockchain which leverages the central order book of the Serum decentralized exchange (DEX) to enable lightning-fast trades, shared liquidity and new features for earning yield. “

Raydium Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raydium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Raydium should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Raydium using one of the exchanges listed above.

