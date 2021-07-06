10,000 Shares in Provident Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PAQC) Acquired by OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp

OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp purchased a new position in shares of Provident Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PAQC) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Provident Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Provident Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $3,908,000. Oribel Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Provident Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $5,627,000. Finally, Periscope Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Provident Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $1,954,000. 24.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:PAQC opened at $9.67 on Tuesday. Provident Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.52 and a 1 year high of $10.37. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.71.

Provident Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.

