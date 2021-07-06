Donoghue Forlines LLC Has $566,000 Stake in Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE)

Donoghue Forlines LLC cut its holdings in shares of Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) by 7.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,193 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 520 shares during the quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC’s holdings in Lumentum were worth $566,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LITE. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Lumentum by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 12,259 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,486 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in Lumentum by 32.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,571 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Lumentum by 188.2% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 16,603 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,566,000 after buying an additional 10,843 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in Lumentum by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 13,515 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd boosted its holdings in Lumentum by 302.5% in the 4th quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 10,763 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 8,089 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LITE stock opened at $83.47 on Tuesday. Lumentum Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.67 and a fifty-two week high of $112.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a current ratio of 3.81. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.16. The company has a market capitalization of $6.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.93 and a beta of 0.94.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The technology company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.40. The company had revenue of $419.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $434.02 million. Lumentum had a net margin of 21.60% and a return on equity of 21.50%. Lumentum’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Lumentum Holdings Inc. will post 5.15 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Wajid Ali sold 6,481 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total transaction of $534,682.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,438,482.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on LITE. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on Lumentum from $97.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Lumentum from $93.00 to $85.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on shares of Lumentum in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. MKM Partners dropped their target price on Lumentum from $116.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Lumentum in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Lumentum has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.65.

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

