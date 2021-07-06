Analysts Expect Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.60 Per Share

Analysts expect Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) to post earnings per share of ($0.60) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Merus’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.58) and the lowest is ($0.63). Merus reported earnings of ($0.59) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Merus will report full year earnings of ($2.08) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.34) to ($1.81). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($2.70) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.52) to ($2.28). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Merus.

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $8.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.62 million. Merus had a negative net margin of 248.38% and a negative return on equity of 57.90%.

MRUS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Merus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 20th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of Merus in a research note on Sunday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Merus from $15.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Merus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Merus in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.83.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in Merus by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,936,798 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $51,482,000 after purchasing an additional 411,862 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Merus by 62.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 254,907 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,469,000 after purchasing an additional 98,141 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Merus during the 4th quarter worth approximately $435,000. Ikarian Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Merus during the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,411,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Merus by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 79,540 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,662,000 after purchasing an additional 11,156 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.69% of the company’s stock.

MRUS opened at $21.08 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $808.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.11 and a beta of 0.61. Merus has a 52 week low of $10.18 and a 52 week high of $31.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.77.

Merus N.V., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the discovery and development of bispecific antibody therapeutics in the Netherlands. Its bispecific antibody candidate pipeline includes Zenocutuzumab (MCLA-128), which is in a phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with metastatic breast cancer, as well as in Phase 1/2 for the pancreatic and lung cancer, and other solid tumors.

