The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.02 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT) will announce earnings of $0.02 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for The Joint’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.01) and the highest is $0.05. The Joint posted earnings of $0.01 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 100%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that The Joint will report full-year earnings of $0.37 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.35 to $0.38. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.49 to $0.54. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for The Joint.

The Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.13. The Joint had a return on equity of 37.82% and a net margin of 23.43%. The business had revenue of $17.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.64 million.

A number of research firms have recently commented on JYNT. B. Riley lifted their target price on The Joint from $47.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Maxim Group cut The Joint from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Roth Capital lifted their target price on The Joint from $65.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Joint from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on The Joint from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:JYNT opened at $83.41 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $67.34. The Joint has a 1-year low of $13.60 and a 1-year high of $87.21. The company has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 208.52 and a beta of 1.27.

In related news, Director Ronald V. Davella sold 2,647 shares of The Joint stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.86, for a total value of $192,860.42. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,656,690.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jake Singleton sold 8,962 shares of The Joint stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.02, for a total value of $699,215.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,202,054.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 486,971 shares of company stock valued at $34,409,504. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in The Joint in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in The Joint in the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in The Joint in the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates raised its position in The Joint by 135.2% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in The Joint by 308.9% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,971 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.98% of the company’s stock.

The Joint

The Joint Corp. develops, owns, operates, supports, and manages chiropractic clinics in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Corporate Clinics and Franchise Operations. It operates through direct ownership, management arrangements, franchising, and the sale of regional developer rights.

