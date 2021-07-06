29,900 Shares in Enzo Biochem, Inc. (NYSE:ENZ) Purchased by OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp

OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp acquired a new position in shares of Enzo Biochem, Inc. (NYSE:ENZ) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 29,900 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENZ. VIEX Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Enzo Biochem during the fourth quarter worth about $392,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Enzo Biochem by 4.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,908,254 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $13,445,000 after purchasing an additional 153,238 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Enzo Biochem by 530.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 132,215 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 111,227 shares during the last quarter. Corsair Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Enzo Biochem by 489.2% during the fourth quarter. Corsair Capital Management L.P. now owns 116,250 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 96,521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Enzo Biochem by 10.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 660,025 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,270,000 after purchasing an additional 60,829 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Enzo Biochem alerts:

NYSE ENZ opened at $3.20 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Enzo Biochem, Inc. has a one year low of $1.80 and a one year high of $4.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $155.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.71 and a beta of 0.89.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Enzo Biochem from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th.

Enzo Biochem Company Profile

Enzo Biochem, Inc, an integrated diagnostics, clinical lab, and life sciences company, researches, develops, manufactures, and markets diagnostic and research products based on genetic engineering, biotechnology, and molecular biology. It operates through three segments: Products, Clinical Services, and Therapeutics.

Featured Article: Certificate of Deposit (CD)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enzo Biochem, Inc. (NYSE:ENZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Enzo Biochem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enzo Biochem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.