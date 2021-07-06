Donoghue Forlines LLC Acquires Shares of 6,345 SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL)

Donoghue Forlines LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 6,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $321,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HMI Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. HMI Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,572,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,662,000 after acquiring an additional 765,625 shares during the last quarter. Ion Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Ion Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,455,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,494,000 after acquiring an additional 77,311 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 8.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,437,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,799,000 after purchasing an additional 109,251 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,366,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,775,000 after purchasing an additional 242,507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,093,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,219,000 after purchasing an additional 10,004 shares in the last quarter.

SAIL stock opened at $50.22 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a PE ratio of 1,255.50 and a beta of 1.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $47.53. SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.47 and a 52 week high of $64.19.

SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $90.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.58 million. SailPoint Technologies had a positive return on equity of 0.98% and a negative net margin of 4.63%. As a group, analysts predict that SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered their price objective on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. TheStreet cut shares of SailPoint Technologies from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $71.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $67.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $80.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. SailPoint Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.07.

In related news, CAO Eric Domagalski sold 1,855 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.74, for a total transaction of $97,832.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director William G. Bock sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.10, for a total transaction of $117,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 85,361 shares in the company, valued at $4,020,503.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 52,610 shares of company stock worth $2,543,666 over the last 90 days. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SailPoint Technologies Company Profile

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc provides enterprise identity security solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers software and software as a service (SaaS) solutions, which help organizations to govern the digital identities of employees, contractors, business partners, software bots, and other human and non-human users, as well as manage their constantly changing access rights to enterprise applications and data across hybrid IT environments, spanning on-premises, cloud and mobile applications, and file storage platforms.

