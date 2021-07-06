OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp Takes $198,000 Position in Authentic Equity Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:AEACU)

OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp acquired a new stake in Authentic Equity Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:AEACU) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $198,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AEACU. Kepos Capital LP purchased a new position in Authentic Equity Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $5,934,000. Periscope Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Authentic Equity Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $4,946,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Authentic Equity Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $3,462,000. Bulldog Investors LLP purchased a new position in Authentic Equity Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $1,484,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Authentic Equity Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $1,017,000.

OTCMKTS:AEACU opened at $10.11 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.04. Authentic Equity Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.70 and a 1-year high of $10.98.

Authentic Equity Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Rye, New York.

