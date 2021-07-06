Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Increases Position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 0.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 83,421 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $22,400,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NSC. Krane Funds Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 1,711 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $459,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Norfolk Southern during the 1st quarter valued at about $6,337,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 8,794 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,361,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 164,360 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $44,134,000 after acquiring an additional 9,597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 35.9% during the 1st quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 3,362 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $903,000 after acquiring an additional 889 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.48% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on NSC. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $272.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $234.00 to $254.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Vertical Research started coverage on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They set a “hold” rating and a $240.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $263.25.

In other Norfolk Southern news, VP Clyde H. Allison, Jr. sold 3,700 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.30, for a total transaction of $1,066,710.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 45,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,155,705.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

NSC opened at $270.91 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $276.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 1 year low of $169.15 and a 1 year high of $295.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.79 billion, a PE ratio of 29.93, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.30.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The railroad operator reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 23.51% and a return on equity of 16.07%. Norfolk Southern’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.58 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 11.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th were given a dividend of $0.99 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.81%.

About Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports industrial products, including agriculture, forest and consumer products, chemicals, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

