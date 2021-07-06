OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp Purchases Shares of 15,000 CA Healthcare Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:CAHCU)

OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp purchased a new stake in CA Healthcare Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:CAHCU) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in CA Healthcare Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $85,000. Yakira Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CA Healthcare Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $99,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CA Healthcare Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $100,000. Formidable Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CA Healthcare Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $100,000. Finally, MYDA Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CA Healthcare Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $495,000.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CAHCU opened at $10.34 on Tuesday. CA Healthcare Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.82 and a 52 week high of $10.96. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.34.

CA Healthcare Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more operating businesses. CA Healthcare Acquisition Corp. was founded in 2020 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

