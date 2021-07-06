DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) Shares Sold by Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lowered its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,597 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 356 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $974,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 671.8% during the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,204 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 1,048 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 443,086 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,508,000 after purchasing an additional 7,602 shares during the period. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 326.7% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 921,608 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $65,535,000 after purchasing an additional 705,611 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,961 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the period. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in DuPont de Nemours during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. 70.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other DuPont de Nemours news, SVP Raj Ratnakar sold 11,408 shares of DuPont de Nemours stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.80, for a total value of $944,582.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,896 shares in the company, valued at $984,988.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jon D. Kemp sold 3,500 shares of DuPont de Nemours stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.38, for a total value of $295,330.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on DD. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $98.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $90.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $81.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $84.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $88.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. DuPont de Nemours currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.75.

Shares of DD stock opened at $78.79 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market cap of $41.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.52. The business’s 50 day moving average is $81.16. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.74 and a 52 week high of $87.27.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.15. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 15.97% and a return on equity of 6.76%. The business had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.82 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current year.

DuPont de Nemours announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Monday, March 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the basic materials company to purchase up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.71%.

About DuPont de Nemours

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials, ingredients, and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's Electronics & Imaging segment supplies materials to manufacture photovoltaics and solar cells; materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.

