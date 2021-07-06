Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Decreases Holdings in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership trimmed its position in shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) by 30.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 106,601 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 46,113 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned about 0.28% of MarketAxess worth $53,079,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MarketAxess during the 1st quarter valued at about $71,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 23,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,526,000 after buying an additional 881 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MarketAxess during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,943,000. Horizon Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of MarketAxess during the 1st quarter valued at about $339,000. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. increased its stake in MarketAxess by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 276,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $117,253,000 after purchasing an additional 23,676 shares during the period. 92.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MKTX stock opened at $463.87 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $17.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.98 and a beta of 0.38. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $431.19 and a fifty-two week high of $606.45. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $458.25.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.13 by ($0.02). MarketAxess had a return on equity of 33.03% and a net margin of 42.62%. The business had revenue of $195.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.06 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.96 earnings per share. MarketAxess’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 11th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.63%.

In related news, insider Christophe Pierre Danie Roupie sold 967 shares of MarketAxess stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $465.08, for a total transaction of $449,732.36. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 71,371 shares in the company, valued at $33,193,224.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Scott Pintoff sold 100 shares of MarketAxess stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.02, for a total value of $46,002.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 6,223 shares in the company, valued at $2,862,704.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,070 shares of company stock worth $9,962,539 over the last 90 days. 3.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on MKTX shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on MarketAxess from $538.00 to $500.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on MarketAxess from $625.00 to $569.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Raymond James decreased their price target on MarketAxess from $599.00 to $595.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on MarketAxess from $558.00 to $545.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on MarketAxess from $513.00 to $483.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. MarketAxess currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $553.33.

MarketAxess Company Profile

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer firms worldwide. It offers the access to global liquidity in U.S. investment-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, U.S. Treasuries, municipal bonds, emerging market debt, Eurobonds, and other fixed income securities.

