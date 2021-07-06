Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Sells 35,366 Shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership cut its position in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 782,127 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 35,366 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in Fortive were worth $55,249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of Fortive by 9.0% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 163,875 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,576,000 after buying an additional 13,559 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fortive in the first quarter valued at $807,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new position in shares of Fortive in the first quarter valued at $1,886,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Fortive in the first quarter valued at $752,000. Finally, FIL Ltd grew its stake in shares of Fortive by 32.6% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 323,037 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,819,000 after buying an additional 79,374 shares in the last quarter. 91.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FTV stock opened at $70.72 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.44, a PEG ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50-day moving average of $71.20. Fortive Co. has a 52 week low of $60.82 and a 52 week high of $82.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Fortive had a return on equity of 12.85% and a net margin of 27.76%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Fortive Co. will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.40%.

A number of research firms have commented on FTV. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Fortive from $79.00 to $75.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Fortive from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Fortive from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Fortive from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Fortive from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.75.

In other Fortive news, Director Steven M. Rales sold 1,368,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.45, for a total transaction of $99,124,641.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,250,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $235,467,716.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven M. Rales sold 60,107 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.79, for a total value of $4,194,867.53. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,250,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,822,524.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Intelligent Operating Solutions segment offers connected reliability tools; environment, health, safety, and quality enterprise software products; facility and asset lifecycle software; pre-construction planning and construction procurement solutions; ruggedized professional test tools; electric, pressure, and temperature calibration tools; and portable gas detection tools for a range of vertical end markets including manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and others.

