AGF Investments Inc. Sells 180 Shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC)

AGF Investments Inc. reduced its position in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,969 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 180 shares during the quarter. AGF Investments Inc.’s holdings in PTC were worth $959,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PTC during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in PTC during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Exane Derivatives boosted its position in PTC by 12,000.0% during the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 242 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in PTC during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in shares of PTC by 59.5% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 295 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. 84.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other PTC news, Director Phillip M. Fernandez sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.76, for a total transaction of $36,940.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,238,899.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Ditullio sold 5,372 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.83, for a total transaction of $794,142.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,376 shares in the company, valued at $5,377,464.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of PTC in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of PTC from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of PTC from $145.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. TheStreet upgraded shares of PTC from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of PTC in a research note on Monday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $157.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. PTC currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $132.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:PTC opened at $143.98 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $134.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market cap of $16.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.22. PTC Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $76.15 and a fifty-two week high of $149.50.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $461.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $416.01 million. PTC had a net margin of 13.52% and a return on equity of 18.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that PTC Inc. will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

PTC Inc operates as software and services company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx, an IIoT platform that enables customers to address digital transformation of their operations, products, and services; ThingWorx Solution Central, a centralized portal in the cloud that allows users of ThingWorx to discover, deploy, and manage ThingWorx applications; and ThingWorx Kepware, which enables users to connect, manage, monitor, and control disparate devices and software applications.

