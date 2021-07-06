Pinebridge Investments L.P. Acquires 15,907 Shares of Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its holdings in Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE) by 9.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 187,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 15,907 shares during the quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. owned about 0.05% of Duke Realty worth $7,879,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DRE. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Duke Realty in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Duke Realty during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Duke Realty during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its holdings in Duke Realty by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in Duke Realty by 118.7% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,651 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares during the last quarter. 96.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Mark A. Denien sold 46,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.43, for a total transaction of $2,135,780.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 46,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,135,780. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Duke Realty from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Duke Realty from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Duke Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Duke Realty from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Duke Realty from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.25.

NYSE:DRE opened at $47.81 on Tuesday. Duke Realty Co. has a twelve month low of $35.03 and a twelve month high of $49.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $46.96. The firm has a market cap of $17.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.80, a P/E/G ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.54.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.18). Duke Realty had a return on equity of 6.97% and a net margin of 34.07%. The firm had revenue of $258.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $252.25 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.33 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Duke Realty Co. will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.255 per share. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. Duke Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.11%.

Duke Realty Company Profile

Duke Realty Corporation owns and operates approximately 159 million rentable square feet of industrial assets in 20 major logistics markets. Duke Realty Corporation is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol DRE and is a member of the S&P 500 Index.

