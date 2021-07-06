Kennedy Capital Management Inc. Sells 42,207 Shares of First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME)

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME) by 16.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 212,426 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 42,207 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in First Merchants were worth $9,878,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in First Merchants during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Vestor Capital LLC bought a new stake in First Merchants during the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. First Bank & Trust raised its holdings in First Merchants by 54.5% during the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 3,613 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 1,275 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in First Merchants during the first quarter valued at about $151,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in First Merchants during the first quarter valued at about $202,000. 73.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Mark K. Hardwick sold 8,090 shares of First Merchants stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.36, for a total value of $366,962.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael R. Becher sold 1,100 shares of First Merchants stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.04, for a total value of $50,644.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Raymond James lifted their target price on First Merchants from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.25.

Shares of FRME stock opened at $41.11 on Tuesday. First Merchants Co. has a 12-month low of $21.50 and a 12-month high of $50.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $45.11. The company has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of 13.57 and a beta of 1.30.

First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $124.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.87 million. First Merchants had a return on equity of 8.95% and a net margin of 30.18%. As a group, research analysts forecast that First Merchants Co. will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were given a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. This is a positive change from First Merchants’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. First Merchants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.34%.

First Merchants Company Profile

First Merchants Corporation operates as the financial holding company for First Merchants Bank that provides community banking services. It accepts time, savings, and demand deposits; and provides consumer, commercial, agri-business, and real estate mortgage loans. The company also offers personal and corporate trust; brokerage and private wealth management; and letters of credit, repurchase agreements, and other corporate services.

