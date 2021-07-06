Kennedy Capital Management Inc. Has $10.67 Million Stock Position in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK)

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. cut its position in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 89,958 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,799 shares during the quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Oshkosh were worth $10,674,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of OSK. Norges Bank bought a new position in Oshkosh in the fourth quarter valued at about $69,328,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Oshkosh during the fourth quarter worth about $43,545,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Oshkosh during the fourth quarter worth about $503,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Oshkosh by 23.9% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,574,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,495,000 after acquiring an additional 497,311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Oshkosh by 420.8% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 428,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,805,000 after acquiring an additional 345,939 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Oshkosh alerts:

OSK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James raised their price objective on Oshkosh from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Oshkosh from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Oshkosh from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Oshkosh from $135.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Oshkosh from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $146.00 in a report on Friday, April 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $134.07.

Shares of Oshkosh stock opened at $124.83 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Oshkosh Co. has a 52 week low of $66.74 and a 52 week high of $137.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $128.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.57 billion, a PE ratio of 24.01, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.57.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.33. Oshkosh had a return on equity of 12.38% and a net margin of 5.11%. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Oshkosh Co. will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.72%.

In related news, SVP Anupam Khare sold 3,866 shares of Oshkosh stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.87, for a total transaction of $498,211.42. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $746,930.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Bradley M. Nelson sold 19,075 shares of Oshkosh stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.76, for a total value of $2,570,547.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 33,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,567,959.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 74,757 shares of company stock valued at $9,805,046 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Oshkosh Company Profile

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

Further Reading: What member countries make up the G-20?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK).

Receive News & Ratings for Oshkosh Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oshkosh and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.