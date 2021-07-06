Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC) Position Reduced by Kennedy Capital Management Inc.

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC) by 7.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 229,521 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 17,463 shares during the quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.44% of Flagstar Bancorp worth $10,351,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Flagstar Bancorp during the first quarter worth $75,000. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Flagstar Bancorp during the first quarter worth $215,000. Origin Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Flagstar Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $219,000. Prudent Man Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Flagstar Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $243,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Flagstar Bancorp during the first quarter worth $258,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Flagstar Bancorp alerts:

Flagstar Bancorp stock opened at $42.81 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $45.20. Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.34 and a 52 week high of $51.58.

Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The savings and loans company reported $3.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.68. The firm had revenue of $513.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $489.53 million. Flagstar Bancorp had a net margin of 27.65% and a return on equity of 30.63%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. will post 8.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. Flagstar Bancorp’s payout ratio is 2.52%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Flagstar Bancorp in a report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Flagstar Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Flagstar Bancorp in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.67.

Flagstar Bancorp Company Profile

Flagstar Bancorp, Inc operates as a savings and loan holding company for Flagstar Bank, FSB that provides commercial and consumer banking services to consumer, commercial, and government customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Originations, and Mortgage Servicing.

Featured Story: Inverted Yield Curve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC).

Receive News & Ratings for Flagstar Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flagstar Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.