Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Grows Position in World Fuel Services Co. (NYSE:INT)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in shares of World Fuel Services Co. (NYSE:INT) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 42,510 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in World Fuel Services were worth $1,501,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Research Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of World Fuel Services during the 4th quarter valued at $8,096,000. We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new stake in shares of World Fuel Services during the 1st quarter valued at $426,000. 1492 Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of World Fuel Services by 43.2% during the 4th quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC now owns 116,108 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,618,000 after purchasing an additional 35,002 shares during the last quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of World Fuel Services during the 1st quarter valued at $1,590,000. Finally, Cambria Investment Management L.P. increased its position in shares of World Fuel Services by 234.5% during the 1st quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 72,645 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,557,000 after purchasing an additional 50,926 shares during the last quarter. 90.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get World Fuel Services alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on INT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded World Fuel Services from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. TheStreet upgraded World Fuel Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th.

INT stock opened at $31.55 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The company has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 1.30. World Fuel Services Co. has a fifty-two week low of $18.36 and a fifty-two week high of $37.68. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $32.76.

World Fuel Services (NYSE:INT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.05. World Fuel Services had a return on equity of 2.66% and a net margin of 0.48%. The business had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.15 billion. On average, analysts predict that World Fuel Services Co. will post 1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. World Fuel Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.74%.

In related news, CEO Michael J. Kasbar bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $31.40 per share, for a total transaction of $314,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 878,527 shares in the company, valued at $27,585,747.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Ira M. Birns bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $31.59 per share, with a total value of $63,180.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 130,423 shares in the company, valued at $4,120,062.57. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 57,628 shares of company stock valued at $1,861,897. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

World Fuel Services Profile

World Fuel Services Corporation engages in the distribution of fuel and related products & services in the aviation, marine and land transportation industries worldwide. Its Aviation segment supplies fuel and related products & services to commercial airlines, second and third tier airlines, cargo carriers, regional and low-cost carriers, airports, fixed based operators, corporate fleets, fractional operators, private aircraft, the U.S., foreign governments, intergovernmental organizations and military customers.

Further Reading: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for World Fuel Services Co. (NYSE:INT).

Receive News & Ratings for World Fuel Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for World Fuel Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.