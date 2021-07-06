Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) Shares Sold by Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership decreased its holdings in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) by 18.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 261,819 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 60,161 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $47,834,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new stake in shares of Qorvo in the 4th quarter worth $1,131,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Qorvo by 107.2% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 176,487 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,345,000 after purchasing an additional 91,316 shares in the last quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Qorvo by 26.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 12,417 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,268,000 after purchasing an additional 2,624 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Qorvo by 249.5% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 10,030 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,667,000 after purchasing an additional 7,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC lifted its position in Qorvo by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 9,551 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,588,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. 83.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Robert A. Bruggeworth sold 10,289 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total transaction of $1,820,535.66. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 169,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,951,518.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP James L. Klein sold 1,910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.78, for a total value of $322,369.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 50,150 shares in the company, valued at $8,464,317. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 27,948 shares of company stock worth $4,865,933. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on QRVO shares. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Qorvo from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Qorvo from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on Qorvo from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays lifted their price target on Qorvo from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Qorvo from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $199.48.

QRVO stock opened at $195.67 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.64, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Qorvo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $107.69 and a 12-month high of $201.68. The firm has a market cap of $21.77 billion, a PE ratio of 21.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $182.41.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.51. Qorvo had a return on equity of 23.45% and a net margin of 18.27%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Qorvo, Inc. will post 10.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Qorvo Company Profile

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. The company offers integrated modules incorporating switches, power amplifiers, filters, multiplexers and other components, radio frequency (RF) power management integrated circuits, antenna tuners, antenna-plexers, discrete filters and duplexers, discrete switches, and ultra-wideband (UWB) system solutions.

