IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) Shares Bought by Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 2,972.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 116,755 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 112,955 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned 0.14% of IDEXX Laboratories worth $57,129,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IDXX. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 73.3% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 52 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 120.8% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 53 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in IDEXX Laboratories in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in IDEXX Laboratories in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors own 84.08% of the company’s stock.

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, SVP Kathy V. Turner sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $558.44, for a total value of $1,116,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,611,657.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jonathan W. Ayers sold 512 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $541.02, for a total transaction of $277,002.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 653,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $353,666,397.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 42,004 shares of company stock valued at $23,130,605 over the last three months. 2.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ IDXX opened at $648.20 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.28 billion, a PE ratio of 83.42, a P/E/G ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.90. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 52-week low of $329.69 and a 52-week high of $649.55. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $569.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $777.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $738.43 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 23.59% and a return on equity of 131.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.29 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on IDXX shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $519.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $600.00 to $616.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $482.00.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through CAG; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.

