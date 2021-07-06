Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Shares Purchased by Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,305 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $595,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in Valero Energy by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,862 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of South Miami raised its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 1,679 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Vicus Capital lifted its position in Valero Energy by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 5,209 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in Valero Energy by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 4,204 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 0.5% during the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 32,067 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,296,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:VLO opened at $78.07 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $31.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -114.81, a PEG ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 2.16. Valero Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $35.44 and a fifty-two week high of $84.95. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The oil and gas company reported ($1.73) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.91) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $20.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.42 billion. Valero Energy had a negative return on equity of 10.68% and a negative net margin of 0.43%. The business’s revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.02%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is -125.64%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on VLO shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $121.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Valero Energy from $82.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Valero Energy from $121.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Mizuho upped their target price on Valero Energy from $86.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.65.

About Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

