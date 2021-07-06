Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Sells 936 Shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. cut its stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB) by 8.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,555 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 936 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF were worth $648,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 894 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 2.3% during the first quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 8,177 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $555,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 21.1% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,153 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 4.3% in the first quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 8,252 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $560,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the period. Finally, Leuthold Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 8,787 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $490,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF alerts:

BATS:ITB opened at $70.05 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.79. iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF has a one year low of $31.19 and a one year high of $46.56.

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Home Construction Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Home Construction Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the home construction sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies that are constructors of residential homes, including manufacturers of mobile and prefabricated homes.

Read More: Profit margin is different from the revenue



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.