Vident Investment Advisory LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC decreased its stake in Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) by 2.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 33,395 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 826 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Werner Enterprises were worth $1,575,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC grew its position in shares of Werner Enterprises by 50.1% during the first quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 841,020 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $39,671,000 after purchasing an additional 280,552 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Werner Enterprises by 8.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,519,710 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $401,874,000 after purchasing an additional 644,085 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Werner Enterprises during the first quarter worth about $543,000. Foundry Partners LLC boosted its stake in Werner Enterprises by 2,759.9% during the first quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 190,039 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,964,000 after buying an additional 183,394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its stake in Werner Enterprises by 85.9% during the fourth quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 38,694 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,518,000 after buying an additional 17,874 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on WERN shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Werner Enterprises from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on Werner Enterprises from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Susquehanna increased their price target on Werner Enterprises from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Vertical Research initiated coverage on Werner Enterprises in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective (up from $47.00) on shares of Werner Enterprises in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.11.

Werner Enterprises stock opened at $44.59 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The firm has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of 15.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.80. Werner Enterprises, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.15 and a 1-year high of $49.76. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.32.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.05. Werner Enterprises had a return on equity of 16.78% and a net margin of 8.03%. The company had revenue of $616.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $610.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Werner Enterprises, Inc. will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. This is a boost from Werner Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Werner Enterprises’s payout ratio is currently 15.44%.

About Werner Enterprises

Werner Enterprises, Inc, a transportation and logistics company, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics.

