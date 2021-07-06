Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) Short Interest Down 17.7% in June

Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,350,000 shares, a drop of 17.7% from the May 31st total of 1,640,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 719,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days. Approximately 1.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

LDOS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Leidos from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Leidos in a report on Thursday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Leidos in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on shares of Leidos from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.38.

Shares of NYSE:LDOS opened at $102.56 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $103.48. Leidos has a 12 month low of $79.15 and a 12 month high of $113.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $14.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.89.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The aerospace company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.25. Leidos had a net margin of 5.64% and a return on equity of 24.30%. The firm had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.25 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.19 EPS. Leidos’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Leidos will post 6.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.33%.

In other Leidos news, Director Miriam E. John sold 8,340 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.10, for a total transaction of $884,874.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,205,076.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Gary Stephen May sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.69, for a total transaction of $51,345.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,172 shares in the company, valued at $941,872.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Leidos by 118.4% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 308 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Leidos during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Leidos during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in Leidos during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in Leidos during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.16% of the company’s stock.

About Leidos

Leidos Holdings, Inc provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

