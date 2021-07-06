Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) Short Interest Update

Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,380,000 shares, a growth of 23.2% from the May 31st total of 1,120,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 407,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.4 days. Currently, 2.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SMTC. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Semtech from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. B. Riley upped their price objective on Semtech from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $84.00 target price on shares of Semtech in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Semtech from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their target price on Semtech from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Semtech currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.64.

SMTC opened at $67.70 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.79. The company has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 4.78 and a quick ratio of 3.81. Semtech has a one year low of $49.26 and a one year high of $83.94.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $170.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.85 million. Semtech had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 11.66%. Semtech’s quarterly revenue was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Semtech will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP John Michael Wilson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.13, for a total value of $350,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,218,298.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in Semtech during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Semtech by 6,337.5% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,030 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Semtech by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,558 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Semtech by 36.7% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,916 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 783 shares during the period. Finally, Tatro Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Semtech during the 1st quarter worth approximately $223,000. 97.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. The company provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various infrastructure, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

