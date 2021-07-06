NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 697,300 shares, a growth of 23.5% from the May 31st total of 564,500 shares. Currently, 1.7% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 135,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.1 days.

NASDAQ NBTB opened at $35.59 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.36. NBT Bancorp has a one year low of $26.10 and a one year high of $42.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.18. NBT Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 27.26%. The business had revenue of $116.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.78 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NBT Bancorp will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. NBT Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.57%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded NBT Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd.

In other news, insider Matthew K. Durkee sold 7,597 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.50, for a total transaction of $307,678.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,915 shares in the company, valued at $928,057.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in NBT Bancorp by 687.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 669 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in NBT Bancorp by 122.7% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 904 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in NBT Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in NBT Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in NBT Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $209,000. 54.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NBT Bancorp Company Profile

NBT Bancorp Inc, a financial holding company, provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services. Its deposit products include demand deposit, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, agricultural, and commercial construction loans; indirect and direct consumer, home equity, mortgages, business banking loans, and commercial loans; and residential real estate loans.

